FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Tom Brady to Brock Purdy after 49ers beat Buccaneers: ‘You played great’
After leading his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to remember after the game when he was given some words of encouragement from the man many regard as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: ‘We’ve got a quarterback’
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Schultz: 49ers don’t believe Deebo Samuel suffered a serious injury, WR to undergo more tests
There is a lot of concern for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who went down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field. Samuel's return to the game was ruled out at halftime. One early report...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers’ Deebo Samuel could return as soon as Week 17, per report
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers received some good news. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel hadn't broken any bones in what looked to be a more severe injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They received some more good news when MRI results showed that the injury wasn't a high-ankle sprain, which likely would have kept him out an extended time.
The 49ers defense has restored its “elite” status from the beginning of the season
The San Francisco 49ers began the season with a 3-2 record, but were marred by inconsistencies on the offensive end until their dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers were propelled by their defense, which had a strong balance between the front seven and...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan tried to stop the play that resulted in Deebo Samuel’s injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice criticized the San Francisco 49ers over the use of the team's skill players. It was the ankle injury to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that prompted the Hall of Fame receiver to post the following after the game to his Instagram account. "Please stop running our skill...
49ers DB Dontae Johnson suffers torn ACL, ending his season
The San Francisco 49ers elevated defensive back Dontae Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday, ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, Johnson's season ended. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the veteran defensive back suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Johnson went down on...
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Buccaneers, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 9-4 after a 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson ahead of game vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore has been ruled out and is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.
Kyle Shanahan says Dre Greenlaw is playing his best football as 49ers look to clinch NFC West vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a game-leading 15 tackles, tying his career-high in Week 4. The defender didn't even know his tackle total after the game and had to be told how many he racked up. "I felt like it,"...
Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they head into Week 14. Linebacker K.J. Britt has been activated from injured reserve, while wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 14 win vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday morning, the day after the team's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "With the injuries, I don't...
