Lima, OH

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
coloradopolitics.com

Trump team to make plea for immunity in three Jan. 6 lawsuits

Lawyers for Donald Trump will make the case on Wednesday that the former president should be immune from liability with regard to three civil lawsuits in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In February, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that the lawsuits may proceed and denied a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Independent

Justice Department asks judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over classified documents

The Department of Justice has asked a judge to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena to return classified documents, according to a report.Federal investigators launched a probe to see if the one-term president broke the law by taking government documents, some marked top secret, with him when he left the White House in January 2021.Now the Justice Department has asked US District Court Judge Beryl Howell to sanction Mr Trump’s team, sources told The Washington Post on Thursday.The judge has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, which was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Trump’s Reckoning With the Rule of Law

So here’s a clue as to why Donald Trump did not want anyone reading his individual tax returns. His company has just been convicted of criminal fraud for evading taxes on benefits paid to executives. The accused was Trump’s company, not Trump himself. Nor was Trump one of the...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
MSNBC

The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony

Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
WASHINGTON, DC

