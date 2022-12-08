Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Watching severe risk as front arrive late Thursday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Watching severe risk as front arrive late Thursday!
WESH
Colder weather on the way!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
WESH
WESH 2 Share Your Christmas food drive generates 55,000 pounds of food, raises over $485,000
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 and CW18 raised $485,000 as part of the 37th annual WESH 2 Share Your Christmas food drive and Giving Tuesday campaigns, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Between the food donations and money raised, Share Your Christmas will provide nearly 2.5 million meals to the Central Florida Community.
WESH
Coast Guard: 2 men traveling via sailboat vanish while en route to Florida
JUPITER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two men believed to be traveling from New Jersey to Florida via sailboat. Officials say the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on its way to Jupiter, Florida.
WESH
Florida lawmakers meet for special session on property insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Long before Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered the Sunshine State, homeowners across Florida were fighting rising property insurance costs and policy cancellations. The situation has become so dire that state lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for the second special session of the year to figure out how to fix the problems.
WESH
Orlando evangelical leader to witness signing of Respect for Marriage bill
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Dr. Joel Hunter is heading to Washington, D.C., to witness President Joe Biden sign the Respect for Marriage bill, which protects gay marriage. Hunter is a well-known evangelical leader in Central Florida. He says it all started when he was a spiritual advisor to...
WESH
Florida state senators approve property tax and toll relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate just unanimously passed two bills: One that would provide property tax relief for people impacted by hurricanes and another that would establish credits for tolls under certain circumstances. Around midday Tuesday, they had moved to talking about property insurance, which keeps increasing for...
Comments / 0