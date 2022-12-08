ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmakers meet for special session on property insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Long before Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered the Sunshine State, homeowners across Florida were fighting rising property insurance costs and policy cancellations. The situation has become so dire that state lawmakers are back in Tallahassee for the second special session of the year to figure out how to fix the problems.
Florida state senators approve property tax and toll relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate just unanimously passed two bills: One that would provide property tax relief for people impacted by hurricanes and another that would establish credits for tolls under certain circumstances. Around midday Tuesday, they had moved to talking about property insurance, which keeps increasing for...
