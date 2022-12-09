Holy Redeemer retires jersey of basketball standout Alexis Lewis
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Alexis Lewis graduated from Holy Redeemer in 2015 as the all-time leading scorer in Wyoming Valley Conference girls’ basketball history with 2,393 points. On Wednesday, the Royals retired her #10 jersey with a ceremony that included family, friends, current members of the Redeemer team, and a speech from her high school coach, Chris Parker.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
