Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Band getting back together? Former Bills WR Cole Beasley reportedly in Buffalo
Shortly after the Buffalo Bills signed veteran receiver John Brown to their practice squad, Stefon Diggs made a curious comment. “The band’s almost back together,” Diggs told the media. The final member of the band may not be too far behind Brown. On Monday night, Louie Del Rio...
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks against spread for every game
The Giants and Jets are in similar situations in Week 14 as Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh try to steer their Magical Mystery Tour buses through some dangerous curves on the road to the playoffs. Both teams take on the heavyweights of their respective divisions and favorites from their conferences to reach and win Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (-7) over NEW YORK GIANTS Last week, the Giants achieved the rare feat of overcoming a double-digit deficit and blowing a last-minute lead in what turned out to be a 20-20 home tie with the Commanders. That result kept Big Blue (7-4-1) ahead...
Lions' Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 studs and duds, after their 34-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong
As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
2 Broncos most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Chiefs
This past Sunday, the Denver Broncos suffered their fifth consecutive loss. This week the loss came at the hands of the Broncos’ division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs came into the game with a 13-game win streak over the Broncos, and unfortunately, the streak wasn’t able to be snapped. For the first half […] The post 2 Broncos most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders Bye Week: Two NFC Playoff Spots Could Be Claimed Sunday
While the Washington Commanders rest, plenty of other teams are in action, and the results of their work will have impacts on the season.
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racist term on Patriots-Cardinals Monday Night Countdown
Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences. Robert Griffin III learned that the hard way when he dropped a racial slur on live television during the Monday Night Countdown pregame show before the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals’ clash. Griffin came ardently to the defense of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, […] The post Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racist term on Patriots-Cardinals Monday Night Countdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions Can Win Out
Read more on the increasing chances of the Detroit Lions winning the remainder of their games this season.
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0