Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
Elko Daily Free Press
Geothermal developer shrinks plans after toad’s endangered listing
In a letter to BLM last month, Ormat acknowledged the toad’s listing “raised questions about how to analyze the project,” including the impacts of the approved geothermal development on the Dixie Valley toad, but maintains that an environmental impact study “is not necessary.” (Photo courtesy of Center for Biological Diversity)
WashingtonExaminer
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History
A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nevada
Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
streetwisereports.com
More Drill Results Expand Areas of Gold at Idaho Project
Additional drill results from Liberty Gold Corp.'s (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) Black Pine project in Idaho expand known gold mineralization beyond the 2021 resource pit envelope, "demonstrating the promise of resource expansion in updates to come," reported Haywood Securities analyst Geordie Mark in a November 15, 2022 research note. Liberty plans to release a revised resource estimate next year.
Tribes in the Colorado River Basin are fighting for their water. States wish they wouldn’t.
This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
HuffPost
Biden Could Be Missing Out On His Biggest Conservation Opportunity
Conservationists worry that the Bureau of Land Management is moving too slowly on a key tool for success.
FOX Reno
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest
NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
KUOW
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule
Stakes are high as regulations on 150 million acres of BLM lands come up for review. Public will enter the fray likely in January The post Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule appeared first on Columbia Insight. Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule was first posted on December 8, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
railfan.com
Feds to Rule on Montana Rail Link Transaction By March 8
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Surface Transportation Board announced Thursday that it would decide whether or not to expedite Montana Rail Link’s lease termination by March 8. The timeline put forward by the federal regulator suggests that MRL could become a fallen flag during the first half of 2023.
Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Monday announced new steps to accelerate solar energy development on federal land in the West, a move that could further incentivize renewable energy development on Nevada’s vast public lands. During a visit to the Sonoran Solar Energy Project in Arizona – a project on public lands expected to […] The post Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states
Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous […] The post Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0