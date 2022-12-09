ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High School Concert Choir

Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton, and 11th grade choir students Analise Ambrozic and Peyton Battle spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, December 12th. They discussed a recent trip to New York City. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years

The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: December 12-16

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we approach the holidays and more elected boards head...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound

From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Sheriff’s Office: Orange County Woman in Jail After Mother Shot in Head

UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday night that Cheryl Medlin died from her injuries at Duke Hospital. Paula Lee Decoteau will face homicide charges; her first court appearance is set for Monday at 2 p.m. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an isolated, domestic shooting...

