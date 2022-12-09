Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High School Concert Choir
Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton, and 11th grade choir students Analise Ambrozic and Peyton Battle spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, December 12th. They discussed a recent trip to New York City. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Homicide, Legion Road Reactions, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a homicide in Hillsborough, Town Council reaction to the Legion Road proposals, and more.
chapelboro.com
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years
The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
chapelboro.com
Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: December 12-16
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we approach the holidays and more elected boards head...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound
From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: Historically, NCAA Title Teams Dodged Struggles Of 2022-23 Tar Heels
Historically Speaking, NCAA Title Teams Dodged Struggles Of 2022-23 Tar Heels. While RJ Davis, Caleb Love and other North Carolina players frequently used the phrase “championship or bust” prior to the 2022-23 season, second-year UNC coach Hubert Davis made clear that he personally views the Tar Heels from a broader perspective.
chapelboro.com
Sheriff’s Office: Orange County Woman in Jail After Mother Shot in Head
UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday night that Cheryl Medlin died from her injuries at Duke Hospital. Paula Lee Decoteau will face homicide charges; her first court appearance is set for Monday at 2 p.m. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an isolated, domestic shooting...
