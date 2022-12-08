ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Search underway for 77-year-old woman who went missing in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help on their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 77-year-old Valsa Abraham has been missing since around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Investigators said she was last seen in an unspecified part...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being found shot in hand in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts

Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead

MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man found shot in hand during robbery in Brickell taken to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot during a robbery in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
theplanetD

Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary

Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works

Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
MIAMI, FL

