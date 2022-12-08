Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
WSVN-TV
5 hospitalized, 2 with severe burns after boat explodes near Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI (WSVN) - An explosion on the water near the Pelican Harbor Marina in Biscayne Bay sent five people to the hospital, two of them suffering from severe burns, authorities said. Miami-Dade Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines, quality time with Santa
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor. Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 77-year-old woman who went missing in Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help on their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 77-year-old Valsa Abraham has been missing since around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Investigators said she was last seen in an unspecified part...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being found shot in hand in Brickell
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Responding officers...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with 2 cars on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and led to multiple lane closures. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist and two cars collided along the northbound lanes near State Road 84 during Monday morning’s commute.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
NBC Miami
8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts
Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated. Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.
WSVN-TV
Reportedly aggressive customer at SW Miami-Dade Auto Zone dies in police custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has stretched into the next day at an auto parts store in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a customer who was taken into custody suddenly went unresponsive. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Auto Zone along the 9300 block...
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead
MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole."Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash. She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.
WSVN-TV
Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing girl. On Dec. 3, Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 5 a.m. She was last seen wearing...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
WSVN-TV
Man found shot in hand during robbery in Brickell taken to hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot during a robbery in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
2 women hospitalized after shooting in NE Miami-Dade; 2 subjects at large
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they were ambushed and shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said, triggering a search for two male subjects. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 14000 block...
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
