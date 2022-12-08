Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
abccolumbia.com
Element Designs’ headquarters relocating to York County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading manufacturer of custom aluminum frame glass cabinet doors is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. Element Designs $5 million investment will bring 100 new jobs to Fort Mill over the next five years, say officials. The company, currently headquartered in Charlotte,...
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Emerson!
Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Emerson! This 3-year-old Shepard-mix is located at the Kershaw County Humane Society ready to find his ‘furever’ home!. Emerson is a big boy with a whole lot of love to give. Shelter staff say he loves everyone he meets, dogs and kids included! He will need to be cat tested though if adopted into a home with a feline friend.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
WCNC
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.” Radford, […]
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
WCNC
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces plans for new extended-hours Urgent Care in Statesville
In an effort to better meet immediate, growing healthcare needs in the Statesville area, Iredell Health System announced Saturday it will open an extended hours urgent care in early summer, located at 1540 E. Broad Street in Statesville. Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville is anticipated to open June 2023. The...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County.
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
