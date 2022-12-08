ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, NC

abccolumbia.com

Element Designs’ headquarters relocating to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading manufacturer of custom aluminum frame glass cabinet doors is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. Element Designs $5 million investment will bring 100 new jobs to Fort Mill over the next five years, say officials. The company, currently headquartered in Charlotte,...
YORK COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Emerson!

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Emerson! This 3-year-old Shepard-mix is located at the Kershaw County Humane Society ready to find his ‘furever’ home!. Emerson is a big boy with a whole lot of love to give. Shelter staff say he loves everyone he meets, dogs and kids included! He will need to be cat tested though if adopted into a home with a feline friend.
CAMDEN, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

