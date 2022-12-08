ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

NJ.com

Girls bowling Top 10, Dec. 13: Bevvy of new teams enter the fold

There are many new programs added to the NJ.com Top 20 this week compared to the preseason Top 10. That’s always hit or miss. Brick Memorial remains strong at No. 1. The Mustangs by far are averaging more than any other team, and they just captured the Rule the River Tournament this past weekend.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?

The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap

Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap

Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Greg Rottengen Tournament

The first day of the high school bowling season saw many teams gather at Oakwood Lanes in Washington to compete at the Greg Rottengen Scores 22 Tournament. Warren Hills boys and girls each took home titles as the boys tallied 2,899 pins while the girls had 2,308. The boys finished slightly ahead of Morris Tech (coed), which tallied 2,861 pins. Warren Tech finished in third with 2,673.
WASHINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Three girls bowling thoughts after Week 1 on the lanes

The first week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 1 of action. 1) Brick Memorial is no question No. 1: This one is obvious, but Brick Memorial is by far the best team. Brick has won the last two Tournament of Champions, and why it won’t be able to to do this year without one, it is the heavy favorite to capture a group title. The Mustangs brought everybody back from last season and are 2-0 to start. They are averaging 2,985 pins in their duals, and they also just recently won the Rule the River Tournament by 430 pins.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap

Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

West Milford-Pequannock over Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap

Nick Lombardo recorded 14 saves to lead West Milford-Pequannock to a 3-1 win over Ramsey at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Milford-Pequannock (1-0) led 2-1 after the second period. John Biegel and Kyle Gregory each scored in the win. Michael Mosier scored for Ramsey (0-1-1), while Lukas Cohen...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

BCSL wrestling preview, 2022: Red Devils looking to build off tremendous year

It’s a year of change in the Burlington County Scholastic League which saw one of its perennial contenders, Moorestown, depart for the Olympic Conference. But there’s still plenty of talent in the league, starting with Rancocas Valley and Northern Burlington, which combined for a 40-8 mark a year ago. RV was eliminated in the Central Jersey Group 5 semifinal by Hunterdon Central and also won the inaugural team title at the Burlington County Open.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap

Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)

The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
