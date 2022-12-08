Read full article on original website
Union County Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Chatham, Westfield vie for top spots
The Union County Conference featured seven teams that all won double-digit matches and had winning records. Though many of these teams beat up on each other during the course of the year, teams like Cranford, Westfield and Governor Livingston made it a point to test themselves out-of-conference as well. Add...
Girls bowling Top 10, Dec. 13: Bevvy of new teams enter the fold
There are many new programs added to the NJ.com Top 20 this week compared to the preseason Top 10. That’s always hit or miss. Brick Memorial remains strong at No. 1. The Mustangs by far are averaging more than any other team, and they just captured the Rule the River Tournament this past weekend.
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Cranford and Glen Rock battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Will Troiano recorded a goal and an assist for Cranford in a 2-2 tie against Glen Rock at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Both of Cranford’s goals came on the power play with Will Troiano and Christian Adamski scoring in the first and third periods, respectively. Senior goalie Luke Pitts made 31 saves on 33 shots for Cranford.
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
GMC wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can St. Joseph (Met.) overtake South Plainfield?
Last January, South Plainfield pulled away from St. Joseph (Met.) on the second day of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament to win its 11 GMC title in the last 13 years. This January, South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will likely be 1-2 in the team standings at the GMC...
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Greg Rottengen Tournament
The first day of the high school bowling season saw many teams gather at Oakwood Lanes in Washington to compete at the Greg Rottengen Scores 22 Tournament. Warren Hills boys and girls each took home titles as the boys tallied 2,899 pins while the girls had 2,308. The boys finished slightly ahead of Morris Tech (coed), which tallied 2,861 pins. Warren Tech finished in third with 2,673.
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Three girls bowling thoughts after Week 1 on the lanes
The first week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 1 of action. 1) Brick Memorial is no question No. 1: This one is obvious, but Brick Memorial is by far the best team. Brick has won the last two Tournament of Champions, and why it won’t be able to to do this year without one, it is the heavy favorite to capture a group title. The Mustangs brought everybody back from last season and are 2-0 to start. They are averaging 2,985 pins in their duals, and they also just recently won the Rule the River Tournament by 430 pins.
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
NJIC wrestling preview, 2022-23: New coach, same top spot for Emerson Boro-Park Ridge
The NJIC saw the state’s most winningest coach in Emerson Boro-Park Ridge great Stan Woods retire in the spring. He’s worth 55 years of experience and a whole lot of wins. A whopping 802 of them.
West Milford-Pequannock over Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap
Nick Lombardo recorded 14 saves to lead West Milford-Pequannock to a 3-1 win over Ramsey at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Milford-Pequannock (1-0) led 2-1 after the second period. John Biegel and Kyle Gregory each scored in the win. Michael Mosier scored for Ramsey (0-1-1), while Lukas Cohen...
CVC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley to battle for title
Princeton and Robbinsville were the divisional champs a year ago in the Colonial Valley Conference but the real battle for CVC supremacy, as always, took place over in the Valley Division where Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley slugged it out in a dual meet to determine the conference’s top team.
BCSL wrestling preview, 2022: Red Devils looking to build off tremendous year
It’s a year of change in the Burlington County Scholastic League which saw one of its perennial contenders, Moorestown, depart for the Olympic Conference. But there’s still plenty of talent in the league, starting with Rancocas Valley and Northern Burlington, which combined for a 40-8 mark a year ago. RV was eliminated in the Central Jersey Group 5 semifinal by Hunterdon Central and also won the inaugural team title at the Burlington County Open.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)
The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
NJAC wrestling preview 2022-23: Where does the league stack up behind Delbarton?
The NJAC is a league of wrestling programs, and not many in the state can say that. In it are also a lot of good wrestling programs.
