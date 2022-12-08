Read full article on original website
New Options For Troubled Teens
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The atrium of the House of Hope has been remodeled and will now be a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness. Staff showed off the new space to community members Monday, it’s called “The Drop In.”. “That will be available to...
Harlem Globetrotter Shares C.H.E.E.R. Message with Green Bay Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Harlem Globetrotter’s visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization’s message of “C.H.E.E.R,” standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body,...
Appleton Rates High For LGBTQ +
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton’s score of 93 on the index is up...
Wisconsin DNR Announces City of Menasha as Applicant of Funding Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) –The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the city of Menasha is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of watermains throughout the city of Menasha to improve system hydraulics and reduce the risk of water main breaks.
Vietnam Veteran Honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award on Saturday. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. “I’m...
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
Menasha Police Chief honored for Preventing Overdose Deaths in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) Team presented its first ever We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award on Monday to Chief Tim Styka from the Menasha Police Department. The award will now be presented annually. The award was given to Styka in...
Extra Police On Duty In Chilton
CHILTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be an extra police presence at Chilton High School today after a possible threat. Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst says they were made aware of the information late in the day Monday. Calumet County Sheriff’s deputies and the Chilton Police Department searched...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
Mural Honors Man who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new mural was unveiled at Appleton’s Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the...
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged in Oshkosh Murder
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
