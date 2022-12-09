ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.

Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [ Liz Garbus ] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it ," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Originally, Garrett Bradley was given the director job, but as OK ! reported, an insider said the Sussexes didn't see eye-to-eye with him, so he stepped down from the gig.

"Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that . There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project," spilled the source. "Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired."

PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER

Nonetheless, everything appeared to work out in the end, with Netflix dubbing the series "unprecedented and in-depth."

Across the two parts — the second of which debuts on Thursday, December 15 — viewers will get an inside look at the "clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the streamer shared in the official description.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press , the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," the summary noted.

Scroll down for the most jaw-dropping moments from the first three episodes.

Meghan Didn't Know She Had To Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth

"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy ? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird," Harry quipped of how he had to instruct Meghan to do so when she was first introduced to Queen Elizabeth II . "She had no idea what it all consisted of. It was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

Meghan recalled how on the drive over, "he said, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' I just thought it was a joke."

They Connected Through Instagram

Believe it not, Harry had a secret Instagram account , and the social media app is actually how he first came across his wife.

"I was scrolling through the feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them like a Snapchat," Harry recalled of seeing Meghan using a dog filter. "I was like, 'Who is THAT?'"

Harry told their mutual pal he was interested in meeting Meghan, but when she told Meghan "Prince Haz" wanted to meet up, she admitted she didn't know the nickname.

"I said, 'Who is that?' I asked if I could see his feed. That is the thing – that is your homework, I was like let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else knows about them, what they’re putting out about themselves," recalled the star. "That to me was the best barometer. I went through and was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa ."

They eventually got in touch and grabbed drinks in London.

They Went On Vacation After Just 2 Dates

"This women I only met twice is coming to Botswana, and we’re going to be living in a tent for 10 days ," Harry recalled of what he thought before they embarked on their first trip together. "Wow."

The Hollywood beauty was equally anxious. "I am getting on the plane going to the middle of the bush – what?" she pondered. "What if we don’t like each other? And then we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent."

"We sat next to each other, started holding hands, squeezed in a kiss and then everything felt totally normal and natural," Harry added of what went down. "We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined in."

Harry Warned Meghan To Not Communicate With Photographers

When the paparazzi began paying more attention to Meghan, she said she tried to be polite to them. "And I remember H saying the next day, ‘You can’t talk to them.’ And I was just like, ‘I’m trying to be pleasant, I don’t know what to do, I’ve never dealt with this before," she recalled. "He says, ‘Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You’re smiling, you love it.’"

Royals Forced Meghan To Cut Off Her Family & Friends

Ashleigh Hale , the estranged daughter of Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle , explained that in the lead up to the pair's 2018 wedding, felt like the monarchy gained control of her aunt's phone.

"Communication with Meg became ... less and less frequent," Hale recalled. "My impression was that her relationships were being managed on some level."

The Deal or No Deal alum explained she wasn't able to invite Ashleigh to the nuptials because it would shed too much light on her and Samantha's feud .

Royal Family's 'Biggest Problem' With Meghan Was Her Career

Harry confessed that "the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded [his family's] judgment more than anything else at the beginning: 'Oh, she’s an American actress. This won’t last.'"

"The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough," she chimed in. "There’s a big idea of what that looks like, from the U.K. standpoint, Hollywood, and it’s just very easy for them to typecast that."

Harry 'Blocked Out' Childhood Memories

After losing his mother, Princess Diana , when he was just 12, Harry confessed he doesn't "have many early memories of my mum. It was almost like, internally, I sort of blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh . Her always saying to me: 'You can get in trouble, just don't get caught' and I'll always be that cheeky person inside."

He added "the majority" of his memories from that time frame center around "being swarmed by paparazzi."

