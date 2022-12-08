ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jogging loose more information about the vaccines and potential harmful side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which some discussion centered on the fact that pharmaceutical companies have not provided their data on the COVID-19 vaccines to independent researchers. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
The Des Moines Register

Wrestling Mailbag: Final World Cup thoughts, freestyle wrestling, Battle of Waterloo preview, more

The coolest wrestling story this weekend, by far, was Ukraine winning United World Wrestling's women's freestyle World Cup. Ukraine ran the gauntlet to win their first-ever women's freestyle World Cup title, toppling top-seeded Japan, a strong Mongolia squad, then third-seeded China in Sunday night's final. The victorious run ends Japan's six-year reign as women's World Cup champs. ...
WTKR

Feds warn of dangers of buy now, pay later

It’s holiday gift-giving season, and with many things costing more, consumers are looking for ways to buy presents without breaking the bank. Buy now, pay later programs like Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna have a simple concept: consumers can get that item immediately and divide the cost in a series of interest-free installments.

