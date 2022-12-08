ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

DRC estimates 300 villagers killed in massacre by rebels

About 300 people died in an attack on villagers blamed on the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, industry minister Julien Paluku has said. The army had initially accused insurgents of killing at least 50 civilians in Kishishe village in eastern North Kivu province, before the government put the number of dead at more than 100.
BBC

DR Congo conflict: M23 rebels executed over 130 civilians - UN

A UN investigation has found that at least 131 civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo died in a November attack by the M23 rebel group. The UN report said the massacre took place in two villages - Kishishe and Bambo - in the Rutsuhuru district of the eastern North Kivu province.
CBS News

As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
MedicalXpress

Cholera cases rise 'alarmingly' in DR Congo camps: MSF

Aid workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo warned Thursday of a possible "health disaster" because of an alarming surge in cholera cases in makeshifts camps for displaced people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that between November 26 and December 7, 256 patients had been admitted to its cholera...
World

Massacre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Officials in Democratic Republic of Congo say 270 people have been killed in a massacre in the eastern parts of the country. They blame the armed group M23, which they say is being backed by Rwanda. This comes as dozens of Congolese rebel groups met in Nairobi to bring an end to the violence in the easternpart of Democratic Republic of Congo. The World’s Halima Gikandi reports.
KLST/KSAN

Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%

Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
The New Humanitarian

Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
AFP

At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital told AFP. There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group. In May last year, before the Taliban's return to power, at least 85 people -- mainly girls -- were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the neighbourhood No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the area that killed 24.
The Associated Press

Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
France 24

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid amid surge in violence

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians on Thursday in their latest deadly raid on the flashpoint city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said, as violence surges in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have made near-daily raids across the territory in recent months, many of them deadly, following a series of...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy