Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.

18 DAYS AGO