DRC estimates 300 villagers killed in massacre by rebels
About 300 people died in an attack on villagers blamed on the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, industry minister Julien Paluku has said. The army had initially accused insurgents of killing at least 50 civilians in Kishishe village in eastern North Kivu province, before the government put the number of dead at more than 100.
BBC
DR Congo conflict: M23 rebels executed over 130 civilians - UN
A UN investigation has found that at least 131 civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo died in a November attack by the M23 rebel group. The UN report said the massacre took place in two villages - Kishishe and Bambo - in the Rutsuhuru district of the eastern North Kivu province.
‘Women’s bodies weaponized’: Haiti gangs use rape in spiraling violence
Haitian women and children face brutal rapes, torture, kidnapping and death amid gang violence, reports the New Humanitarian
As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
BBC
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder, senior officials attend
KABUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said, the first officially confirmed public execution since the hardline Islamist group seized power last year.
MedicalXpress
Cholera cases rise 'alarmingly' in DR Congo camps: MSF
Aid workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo warned Thursday of a possible "health disaster" because of an alarming surge in cholera cases in makeshifts camps for displaced people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that between November 26 and December 7, 256 patients had been admitted to its cholera...
World
Massacre in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Officials in Democratic Republic of Congo say 270 people have been killed in a massacre in the eastern parts of the country. They blame the armed group M23, which they say is being backed by Rwanda. This comes as dozens of Congolese rebel groups met in Nairobi to bring an end to the violence in the easternpart of Democratic Republic of Congo. The World’s Halima Gikandi reports.
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast
At least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital told AFP. There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group. In May last year, before the Taliban's return to power, at least 85 people -- mainly girls -- were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the neighbourhood No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the area that killed 24.
Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said. Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif,...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
France 24
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid amid surge in violence
Israeli troops killed three Palestinians on Thursday in their latest deadly raid on the flashpoint city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said, as violence surges in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have made near-daily raids across the territory in recent months, many of them deadly, following a series of...
UN approves exempting humanitarian aid from all UN sanctions
The U.N. Security Council has overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future U.N. sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as "historic" that will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries
