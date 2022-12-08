Deshaun Watson admits he doesn't know when the rust will wear off after Browns debut struggles

Deshaun Watson struggled during his much-anticipated return to football and has admitted he isn't aware of when his form will return.

The controversial quarterback made his debut for the Browns Sunday, his first competitive football game for 700 days.

Cleveland did win against Houston - largely in spite of Watson who threw a red zone interception and failed to engender any great deal of offensive production.

'I don't know when it's going to come back,' Watson told reporters Thursday.

'I don't know if it was going to be last week, this week. My job is to just keep getting better and when it clicks, it clicks, and everyone will feel that.'

The former Texans star was 12/22 for 131 passing yards, to go along with the interception.

Cleveland's offense scored just three points as the Browns got past the lowly Houston franchise 27-14 behind a special teams touchdown and two defensive scores.

This week, he faces a less daunting task, from an emotional standpoint, in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last week's homecoming to Texas did weigh on the ex-Clemson phenomenon.

'The last week, it was a lot. The anticipation to be back on the field. The anticipation of going back to my former team,' Watson continued.

'The anticipation, playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time.'

Watson received a large portion of boos throughout the game in his return from an 11-game suspension but was greeted warmly by many pregame, as he acknowledged and signed autographs for fans past and present.

'All that stuff was definitely, it was a lot. I'm human. So, I definitely have things running through my mind. I'm glad that's out the way, I'm glad we got the win. I'm just trying to look forward to this week.

'It's going to be a hostile environment in Cincinnati. It's going to be fun and we just got to go out there and just make sure we execute the game plan.'

Cleveland mathematically remain in the hunt for an AFC wildcard spot despite odds being against them.

The 5-7 Browns have virtually no shot of winning the North, but sit two games behind the Jets for the seventh - and final - playoff spot.