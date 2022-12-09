Read full article on original website
Tobacco & Vape Shop Coming to Local Shopping Center
A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township. When Tobacco House will welcome its first customers isn’t clear, however display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.
Reimagining Lehigh Valley’s main streets: What 17 downtowns are doing to stay vital
If small downtown businesses were struggling to compete against e-commerce and big-box stores, the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic threaten to deliver these businesses their death blows. Now they face labor shortages, supply chain issues and a troubling lack of foot traffic during this year’s holiday season.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow Sunday and when might it snow next?
For those in the southern plains of the Lehigh Valley, Sunday’s snow didn’t even rise to the level of nuisance. Lehigh Valley International Airport registered just a trace by 7 p.m. But in northern Northampton County into the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, it...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown
Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
Glenn E. Cressman Sr., 78, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Glenn E. Cressman Sr. (1944 – 2022) Glenn E. Cressman Sr., 78, of Upper Saucon Township, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Eleanor M. (Nauroth) Cressman. Glenn was born in Easton on April 10, 1944 to the late...
UPDATE: LANTA bus rolls over on Route 22 ramp, driver hurt, police say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Pennsylvania State Police. The driver was hurt when a LANTA bus rolled over early Monday afternoon on the ramp from Route 22 East to Route 145 in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. No passengers were on the...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Chance of a white Christmas in 2022? Local forecasters are optimistic.
It’s been 10 years since the Lehigh Valley had a true white Christmas. Local forecasters are optimistic that could change in 2022. A white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25. And though songs may wistfully recall the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, it doesn’t happen as often as you may think around here.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.
Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week
Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
