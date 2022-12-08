Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
fox5atlanta.com
Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Several people, including 3-year-old, injured in 16-vehicle crash on I-285 in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department reported several injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 NB between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway Monday morning. A driver called East Point police about an accident on I-285 north involving a semi tuck. EPFD arrived to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
Man dead after single-car crash on I-75 southbound in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday at 2:51 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. to Interstate 75 southbound, at the exit ramp of Delk Road, and found a...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
Major delays on I-85 in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer flips over
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a tractor-trailer flipped on I-85 in DeKalb County just after 12 p.m., drivers were left with major delays. DeKalb police said that the truck driver overturned while making the curve from the I-285 exit ramp onto I-85. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say
ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say. DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood
SMYRNA, Ga. - One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say. It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna. The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital
ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
fox5atlanta.com
Corrections officer killed in shooting at Gwinnett Correctional Center
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County corrections officer has been killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center, officials say. Authorities tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 6:20 a.m. at the facility, which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west
ATLANTA - A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m. Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dekalb County (Dekalb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Dekalb Medical Parkway and the Covington Highway at around 10:30 p.m.
Gainesville firefighters awarded for saving teen who fell 70 feet down waterfall, got stuck
HALL COUNTY, Ga — Several Gainesville firefighters were awarded for their bravery at the city’s council meeting after an incident where they saved a teen who had gotten wedged between two boulders at a Georgia waterfall this past summer. Training Chief Eric Stover received the Valor Award. Stover...
