Covington, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Investigators look into fire at DeKalb County 'Cop City' subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire burned down two homes in a subdivision still under development in DeKalb County last Saturday night. Authorities said it happened along Bouldercrest Road, not far from a controversial training center planned for first responders that critics call "cop city." The blaze broke out just...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash

A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Hampton gas station hit-and-run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are looking for a man they said intentionally hit a parked car at a BP gas station in Hampton just before Thanksgiving. Authorities said the suspect got out of his car and paid for his gas just like any other customer on Highway 3 on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. However, after pumping his fuel and pulling away from nozzle, police said he backed up and "intentionally" hit a victim's car.
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say

ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood

SMYRNA, Ga. - One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say. It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna. The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to...
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta officer hit by DUI suspect during chase recovering in hospital

ATLANTA - After a week of recovering in the hospital, an Atlanta police officer struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing another man is now awake and talking. Authorities say Officer Robert Golden was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Dec. 6. Golden, who has...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Corrections officer killed in shooting at Gwinnett Correctional Center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County corrections officer has been killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center, officials say. Authorities tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 6:20 a.m. at the facility, which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. At...
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west

ATLANTA - A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m. Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

