Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
Dakota Life | Behind the Lights
Friday night football is where hits become highlights and in Howard, community support for the Tigers runs deep.
