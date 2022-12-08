ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arlington nursing home to close in February

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
ARLINGTON, SD

