ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

By Emily Manley, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234r8c_0jcOq1r600

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it’s not allowed in places like universities and colleges.

While the state’s constitution changed Thursday to include the 30-plus page Amendment 3, what’s not changing is the University of Missouri System’s policy on marijuana. Students, faculty, staff, and even visitors are not allowed to possess or use cannabis on any of the four campuses.

“It’s not the university that has made this decision, it’s the federal government,” Mizzou Communications Director Christian Basi said.

Top story: Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns

Last month, Missouri voters decided to join 20 other states in legalizing marijuana. It became official in the state 30 days later. People 21 and older are allowed to possess up to three ounces of weed, but campuses are still off limits because of federal law.

“We have policies in place that do not allow anyone, employee, student, or visitor, to be in the possession of or use marijuana while they are on campus,” Basi said.

Mizzou, Missouri University of Science and Technology, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis all have policies prohibiting marijuana, including with medical cards. Violation of those policies can lead to a verbal reprimand or expulsion for students and termination for a staff member.

“That’s the catch; nothing has changed,” Basi said. “We’ve always had this policy.”

The policy is in response to the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act which was passed back in 1989 and the Drug-Free Workplace Act passed in 1988. Violating either one of those congressional acts could put the federal funding at risk.

Cannabis will still not be allowed at footballs, concerts or activities sponsored by the University of Missouri System. Basi said Mizzou won’t change its enforcement because of legalization.

“If in our regular policing, we come across individuals who have it in their possession, it will be treated as it normally would have been treated yesterday,” Basi said.

Laine Moseley, a junior health studies student at Mizzou, said since it’s legal across the state, it should be on campus.

“It’s not fair,” Moseley said. “Why are you [the university] so lenient with alcohol than you would be with weed, which is also now legal?” Moseley said. “It’s not like you have to walk far to get to a bar, so why should there be a difference of alcohol and weed when they are both legal now.”

Moseley, who is from a Chicago suburb, said now that marijuana is legal, it’s given her friends a sense of ease.

“A lot of my friends said finally, because there always was a risk of am I going to get in trouble, is this something that could ruin the rest of my life,” Moseley said.

The university is asking parents to talk to their students about the policies.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Even though recreational marijuana officially became legal Thursday, the state’s health department said dispensaries won’t be selling product until at least early February. As of Thursday, dispensaries could apply to have their license expanded through the Department of Health and Senior Services. A comprehensive license would allow a dispensary, manufacturer or cultivation facility to sell recreational and medical marijuana.

According to Amendment 3, the state has up to 60 days to approve a dispensary’s application.

Missourians will be able to grow marijuana in their own homes, but you will have to get a personal cultivation card from the state, which won’t be available until next February.

Another part of the referendum is that non-violent marijuana offenses will be automatically expunged, but those currently serving time in prison or on parole will have to petition the court to have their sentences vacated and their records expunged.

The university has added a list of marijuana FAQs on its website regarding the new law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

Related
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates

(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri federal court postpones Amber Waterman trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal trial for Amber Waterman, 42, the woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Arkansas woman, has been postponed. According to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri Southwestern Division, Waterman’s trial is now set for June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri sees jump in deer harvested in antlerless firearms season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended Sunday. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested around 7% more deer this year compared to last year’s antlerless firearms season, which led to 15,019 deer harvested. This year’s season ran from Dec. 3-11.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy