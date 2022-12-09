Read full article on original website
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Where to watch the Christmas classic Scrooged
A Christmas Carol is one of those stories everyone knows about and few have actually read. That’s a shame, as the Charles Dickens novella is one of his best works: tough, thrilling, and dramatic without being too dark or saccharine. It’s the perfect story for Christmas, which can conjure feelings of warm sentiment as well as cold reflection.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR! Goodbye, Warren Worthington III—A.K.A. ANGEL —and hello murderous winged monster. It’s up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what’s going on. Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel’s not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER’s inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.
Preview: ‘Leonide The Vampyr– A Christmas For Crows’
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Leonide The Vampyr: A Christmas For Crows, out Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Rachele Aragno, and colorist Dave Stewart. When good and honest mountain folk come upon a small coffin among a carriage wreck, they find themselves among darker company than...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
Review: ‘X-Men Red’ #9 Changes The Game
Abigail Brand has proven herself to be the greatest strategist and manipulator in the Sol system. Unfortunately for her, X-Men Red #9 shows that she may have an equal. Al Ewing, Stefano Caselli, Federico Blee, and Ariana Maher reveal that Brand is playing checkers while others are playing three dimensional chess.
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: Uncovered’ #1
“In celebration of Harley Quinn #25 comes a gorgeous, irreverent look at the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent! Enjoy an art book of epic proportions featuring some of the hottest creators in the industry!”. Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1 is out Tuesday 13th December from...
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 1
A show like Doom Patrol is tough to keep going. It has very interesting characters and is built on absurdity. But there’s only so much it can do with the tools it’s been given. All of the characters are pretty much rehashing the same journeys they’ve been on since the show began. Also, it’s hard for the program to out-crazy itself every season. It had butt monsters last season, which was insane, and they decided to follow it up this season with zombie butt monsters. For fans of the show, though, the Season 4 premiere is familiar but fun territory. Nevertheless, it’s going to need to grow as a show if it’s going to survive.
Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon
In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
Review: Disney’s ‘Gargoyles’ #1 Return From Slumber
Come return to a world where Gargoyles exist. Goliath and his clan have various things in the modern world drawing them apart. Yet, as they drift away from each other old foes threaten old allies. Can they start to come together before dire danger occurs?. Overall. 6.5/10. Writer Greg Weisman...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 11 – Seasons Greetings From The Houses Of Mystery and Secrets
Merry Christmas again, time to virtually open another comic-based window of sequential greatness on The Comicon Advent Calendar…. Today it’s Cain & Abel, that original double act of murder and tale-telling. The brothers who look after twin houses in the Dreaming as seen in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and so many more… the House of Mystery and the House of Secrets.
Christmas Class Reunion (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Aimee Teegarden
Valedictorian Elle is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. She’s looking forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin. Startattle.com – Christmas Class Reunion 2022. Christmas Class Reunion is a Hallmark romance comedy directed by Jonathan...
Milky Ways: Previewing ‘Wonder Woman’ #794
Backup: Jordie Bellaire, Paulina Ganucheau, Kendall Goode, Becca Carey. “After rescuing the Cheetah from the clutches of the evil International Milk Company, Wonder Woman must set her sights on the real monsters behind it all…the gods!. The gods of fear and panic, Phobos and Deimos, have been having a...
