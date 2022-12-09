ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald letter writers discuss the use of service dogs, gender equality and other topics

By The Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
Some abuse use of service dogs

I just read the article online that said the Rock denied a person with a service dog. The problem with this is the people who truly do not have a service dog and insist on taking them into stores. When you can buy fake ID’s to take your dog into the store that is not a truly a service dog, that is totally wrong. Service dogs provide a service for the disabled person and are well trained and behaved.

Our son has a disability, and we have been at a store when a true service dog thought he was having a problem and came up to him right away as we were in the aisle. I am sorry that people think that their dog should be allowed in stores.

I love my dog too, and only take her to stores where she is allowed. Stores should be able to ask for paperwork to prove that they are a true service dog or maybe we should have them get a license so that we know who is following the rules. My friend’s daughter has a true service dog because she is legally blind. That dog minds. I am sorry this happened to the disabled person, but I am very sad that so many people abuse the rules.

Sandy Faulds, Kennewick

SARC provides support, relief

With an estimated 13.5 million people affected by stalking every year it is important to recognize and respond to the crime of stalking. In the United States, the month of January is dedicated to bringing awareness to stalking. While definitions of stalking vary it generally is regarded as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress. Most stalkers will use multiple tactics to harass victims and can ranged from unwanted phone calls, texts, emails, social media messages, letters, to being approached, followed, watched or showing up at a victim’s location. The impact that stalking has on victims varies far and wide from depression and anxiety to losing time off work and even moving away as a result of a stalker.

The Support Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC) is committed to helping victims of stalking in finding relief and navigating resources in the community. If you or someone you know is a victim of stalking and would like support, please call Support Advocacy & Resource Center at 509-374-5391.

Judit Medina, Kennewick

Yard waste waits

If you are a Richland resident with yard waste, you know by now Richland has decided to not pick up yard waste if it is below freezing at night. Since it is below freezing a lot of the fall and most of the winter, I guess this means never. If you, like me, believe this decision is beyond stupid, call the city manager’s office and tell those folks to do the job they are paid for.

Ralph Curran, Richland

Gender equality important to all

I am a Running Start student who has been researching the values/issues of inequality within our society. A local aspect I see within our society is the gender inequality and the set norms in our society. In one of the interviews on the Herald’s website, “Notre Dame’s McGraw calls out gender inequality in powerful speech,” McGraw stated, “Girls are socialized to know when they come out gender roles are already set, men run the world, men have the power, men make the decisions, it is always the men that is the stronger one.”

I agree with her statement, and she had a lot of strong points. This issue is important because society has set expectations on how women and men should act. In some aspects, I think the gender roles have loosened up a bit, but I believe to make it improve even more, we need to implement and educate our youth about equality among the genders.

Aeryn Souriyavongsa, Kennewick

