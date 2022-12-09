Read full article on original website
Related
Why you should throw away your non-stick pan the second it cracks
Non-stick cookware is often a kitchen favorite because food doesn’t stick to its surface—making it easy to whip up dinner without a huge cleaning hassle. The kitchen essential has grown in popularity since scientists created the first non-stick cooking pan in 1954, but the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge. The market demand for non-stick cookware reached 206.1 million units worldwide in 2020 and is expected to increase even more due to the growing preference for it.
Do You Need to Drink Eight Glasses of Water a Day? It's Complicated
It's unclear exactly where the myth that humans need to drink eight glasses of water a day came from – but we've probably all heard it at some point in our lives. The evidence for this claim has largely been debunked. Past studies relied on people recalling how much water they drank, which has low precision.
studyfinds.org
Watch and cringe: Here’s how much ‘invisible’ toilet water sprays into the air after you flush
BOULDER, Colo. — You may never forget to close the lid again after reading this study — and watching the video below. Scientists have demonstrated how toilet water sprays when we flush — carrying potentially dangerous germs into the air — in a series of experiments.
Brazilian Woman Filming Waterfall Shocked When Human Figure Emerges From the Spray
Is there a portal under there?
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs
Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min
If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories, you know just how soundproof it is. If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.
3 signs you’re drinking too much water
We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0