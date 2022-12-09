ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Murdaugh Murdered Wife and Son to Escape Consequences from Fast-Approaching ‘Personal, Legal and Financial Ruin,’ Prosecutors Allege

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
da chairs
4d ago

When you’re like me, you dream of lots and lots of money, but then you read stories like these and appreciate life and family…

Guest
3d ago

This is going to be a heck of a series on Netflix one day. Crazy people that just don’t ever have enough.

Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Law & Crime

‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
CBS New York

Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband

NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
MANHATTAN, NY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Law & Crime

New York City, NY
