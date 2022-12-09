Alex Murdaugh Murdered Wife and Son to Escape Consequences from Fast-Approaching ‘Personal, Legal and Financial Ruin,’ Prosecutors Allege

Read full article on original website
da chairs
4d ago
When you’re like me, you dream of lots and lots of money, but then you read stories like these and appreciate life and family…
Guest
3d ago
This is going to be a heck of a series on Netflix one day. Crazy people that just don’t ever have enough.
Related
Buster Murdaugh refutes reporter’s suggestion he supports dad facing murder charges
“I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father,” Buster Murdaugh said when asked by The Daily Mail about the man charged with murdering his mother and brother — his father Alex.
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
Judge to Decide if College Student Was Insane During Bizarre Killing That Ended in Face Chewing
A former college student who killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago at random and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital. Austin Harrouff, 25, has...
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
‘An Absolute Sociopath’: Judge Unleashes on Ordained Minister and Foster Father Convicted of Murdering 4-Year-Old Boy
A 29-year-old ordained minister and foster father in New York faced a judge’s wrath when sentenced for killing a 4-year-old boy, who was brutally beaten to death two years ago. An emotional Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski on Tuesday vituperated Dequan Greene as a “sociopath” before ordering him to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the December 2020 death of Charlie Garay.
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Inside Quinton Simon’s mom’s time in jail after arrest, from padded cell, spending 1 hour outside, and protection order
POLICE have revealed that Quinton Simon's mother has been held in protective custody and is on suicide watch since she was charged with his murder last week. The toddler's mother Leilani Simon was arrested last week before police confirmed that bones found in a Georgia landfill belong to the 20-month-old.
Serial Killer Former Border Patrol Agent Who Told Investigators He Was ‘Cleaning Up the Streets’ Has Been Convicted of Murdering Four Women
A former Border Patrol agent was convicted of murdering four women in a spate of killings in September 2018. Prosecutors said that defendant Juan David Ortiz, 39, was a serial killer. He hunted down sex workers as a self-professed vigilante and that he confessed to investigators, the state said. “I...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
When Will the Chrisleys Go to Prison and Where Will They Serve Their Sentences?
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, are making headlines for a highly undesirable reason following their shocking sentencing for bank and tax fraud. Back in June, the couple was found guilty and has since been holed up in their Nashville, Tenn. home, which is where they were placed under house arrest while waiting to find out their fate.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
