Least expensive home sold - nearly $48k below asking price

The least expensive home sold Oct. 10 through Nov. 9 — with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths at 43803 W. Wild Horse Trail — fetched $252,053 on Oct. 31.

This single-story home in Senita has a covered patio, solar panels and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The home sold with a cash offer in 19 days for $47,947 below asking price.

The home previously sold for $158,000 on November 30, 2017.

Community: Senita

Square feet: 1,533

Price per square foot: $164.42

Days on market: 19

Builder: D.R. Horton

Year built: 2005

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

This content was first published in the December edition of InMaricopa magazine.

