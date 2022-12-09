ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Least expensive home sold - nearly $48k below asking price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrT3o_0jcOovyZ00
The home previously sold for $158,000 on November 30, 2017.Photo byBryan Mordt

The least expensive home sold Oct. 10 through Nov. 9 — with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths at 43803 W. Wild Horse Trail — fetched $252,053 on Oct. 31.

This single-story home in Senita has a covered patio, solar panels and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The home sold with a cash offer in 19 days for $47,947 below asking price.

The home previously sold for $158,000 on November 30, 2017.

Community: Senita
Square feet: 1,533
Price per square foot: $164.42
Days on market: 19
Builder: D.R. Horton
Year built: 2005
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2

See last month’s least expensive home sold.

This content was first published in the December edition of InMaricopa magazine.

