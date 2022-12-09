ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Anderson Church Gives Back to Homeless Community During Holiday Season

Right now we are in the giving season and so many organizations have been opening up their hearts and wallets to give to so many people who are in need. For the past year, an Anderson church has been on a mission to tackle the homeless population in their community by helping feed people who have no place to eat when they are hungry.
ANDERSON, IN
wfyi.org

More help needed to fix homes for older Indianapolis residents

At a tidy 1940s stone ranch home in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood volunteers are busy. They haul wood, roofing and other remnants of an old garage falling down in Paula Stevens' backyard. Stevens has lived here for decades. “Today I'm 76 and on Wednesday I'll be 77, it is my birthday,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

East side coffee shop opening on Christmas for 5th year

INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day. The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Making decorative porch pots

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the tree is decorated and holiday lights are put up, many people are now focusing on their front door and porch for a welcoming holiday message for their visitors. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated on 13Sunrise how to create a porch pot planter...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy community protests over library board's CEO search

INDIANAPOLIS — A search for a new leader at the Indianapolis Public Library is drawing the ire of many people, concerned about the board's hiring practices. Monday evening, dozens of community members gathered on the library's front steps, calling on the board to take action and give the permanent job to Nichelle Hayes, who's been serving as the Indianapolis Public Library's Interim CEO in recent months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy