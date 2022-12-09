Read full article on original website
'Random Act of Christmas Kindness' group surprises 47 restaurant workers in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Sunday was a special night in Morgan County as the Random Act of Christmas Kindness (RACK) group surprised dozens of employees with gifts at a restaurant in Mooresville. Sandy Cribbs started this tradition 16 years ago. "Years ago, I was a single parent of two littles....
Anderson Church Gives Back to Homeless Community During Holiday Season
Right now we are in the giving season and so many organizations have been opening up their hearts and wallets to give to so many people who are in need. For the past year, an Anderson church has been on a mission to tackle the homeless population in their community by helping feed people who have no place to eat when they are hungry.
More help needed to fix homes for older Indianapolis residents
At a tidy 1940s stone ranch home in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood volunteers are busy. They haul wood, roofing and other remnants of an old garage falling down in Paula Stevens' backyard. Stevens has lived here for decades. “Today I'm 76 and on Wednesday I'll be 77, it is my birthday,”...
IACS event lands 68 animals homes before the holidays, 90 others still up for adoption
INDIANAPOLIS — Just two weeks ago, Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted to Facebook pleading for adoptions, calling the overcrowding situation at the shelter "dire." But thanks to a weekend adoption event, the shelter's situation has somewhat improved. IACS announced Monday that 68 animals were adopted during its Sweater Weather...
East side coffee shop opening on Christmas for 5th year
INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis coffee shop is continuing a holiday tradition by opening its doors on Christmas Day. The Neidhammer Coffee Co. at 2104 E. Washington St. will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 for coffee and conversation. This will be the fifth year owner John Hobelman has hosted the Christmas Coffee, Donuts and LOVE event at the coffee, co-working and event venue.
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
‘Food Recovery Network’ saves 460 pounds of food from 4 Colts games, donates to Wheeler Mission
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Food Recovery Network is a student-run organization primarily working to save food from campus dining halls but their work is always expanding. For the first time this year students came to Lucas Oil Stadium to save 460 pounds of food after four Colts home games.
Here's Yelp's 10 must-try holiday treats around Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — We're decking the halls this holiday season, so why not deck out your treats and drinks too?! Yelp Indy has 10 local lattes, scoops, brews, macarons, and more for your holiday-tasting bucket list. Coffeehouse Five: Greenwood + Franklin. Order: Gingerbread latte - gingerbread syrup, white chocolate, espresso,...
Generosity brought thousands of toys to kids in need at WRTV's annual toy drive
Generosity brought thousands of toys to kids in need at WRTV's annual toy drive. The need is greater than ever and Central Indiana turned out to support it
Pat Sullivan: Making decorative porch pots
INDIANAPOLIS — Once the tree is decorated and holiday lights are put up, many people are now focusing on their front door and porch for a welcoming holiday message for their visitors. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated on 13Sunrise how to create a porch pot planter...
Indy community protests over library board's CEO search
INDIANAPOLIS — A search for a new leader at the Indianapolis Public Library is drawing the ire of many people, concerned about the board's hiring practices. Monday evening, dozens of community members gathered on the library's front steps, calling on the board to take action and give the permanent job to Nichelle Hayes, who's been serving as the Indianapolis Public Library's Interim CEO in recent months.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account
A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire […]
How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
