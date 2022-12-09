Who should take over as host of ‘The Daily Show’ after Trevor Noah exits? [POLL]

Trevor Noah surprised “ The Daily Show ” fans this fall by announcing that he would step down as host of the series in December (his last show airs on December 8). This week we found out some of the names who will fill in as guest hosts starting in the new year. But who should take the reins full-time? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

Starting on January 17, the show will feature guest hosts including Al Franken , Chelsea Handler , D.L. Hughley , Leslie Jones , John Leguizamo , Hasan Minhaj , Kal Penn , Sarah Silverman , Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans . “Daily Show” correspondents and contributors are also set to host with additional details to be announced.

Paramount Media Networks president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement, “As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions. Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented ‘Daily Show’ team.”

Should the new “Daily Show” host come from that announced pool of guests? Of them, only Minhaj previously appeared on the show as a correspondent. After leaving the series he set up shop at Netflix with his own informational comedy, “ Patriot Act ,” which ran for two years. Trevor Noah was likewise an established contributor on the show before Jon Stewart passed the baton to him in 2015, so Minhaj would be keeping it in the family.

The current “Daily Show” news team includes Ronny Chieng , Michael Kosta , Desi Lydic , Dulcé Sloan , Roy Wood Jr. , Lewis Black , and Jordan Klepper . Perhaps one of them should sit in the anchor’s chair next. Then there’s Samantha Bee , whose political talk show “ Full Frontal ” was cancelled by TBS earlier this year, so maybe she’s available to return to her alma mater. Vote below to let us know what you think.

