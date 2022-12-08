Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
FOX2now.com
Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens for workforce and more
Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Ducts & Drains trade program prepares St. Louis teens …. Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead. Today is the deadline for disaster...
FOX2now.com
Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake It
Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category. Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake …. Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of...
FOX2now.com
Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway
It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway. It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt: Alzeimer’s...
FOX2now.com
Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and The Body
Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards or products and earn a bonus $25 gift card that can be spent at all six locally-owned locations!. Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and …. Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards...
FOX2now.com
Berkeley firefighters hand out hundreds of free coats to children
The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter. Berkeley firefighters hand out hundreds of free coats …. The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter. New...
FOX2now.com
Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families
The Holiday Lights Family Ride will be put on by South Side Cyclery as a way to raise money for those who were hurt by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on October 24. Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families. The Holiday Lights...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Closet Company asks for donations
St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt: Alzeimer’s Association, Needy …. Time to see what...
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
News Talk 1490
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
kjluradio.com
No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
