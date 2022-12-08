ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake It

Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category. Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake …. Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway

It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway. It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt: Alzeimer’s...
TROY, IL
FOX2now.com

Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and The Body

Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards or products and earn a bonus $25 gift card that can be spent at all six locally-owned locations!. Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and …. Here’s the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Berkeley firefighters hand out hundreds of free coats to children

The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter. Berkeley firefighters hand out hundreds of free coats …. The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter. New...
BERKELEY, MO
FOX2now.com

Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families

The Holiday Lights Family Ride will be put on by South Side Cyclery as a way to raise money for those who were hurt by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on October 24. Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families. The Holiday Lights...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Closet Company asks for donations

St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt: Alzeimer’s Association, Needy …. Time to see what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Talk 1490

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

