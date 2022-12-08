Read full article on original website
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish
Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
Stanford names Troy Taylor as football head coach, ending Jason Garrett chatter
Stanford is set to hire Troy Taylor as the university's next football head coach.
Mike Leach remembered as innovator, entertainer
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was remembered Tuesday for his aggressive and innovative offenses and his colorful and eccentric
Howling Effort | San Ramon Valley Wolves Fall In OT
Luke Baker Led Two Fourth-Quarter Game-Tying Drives Before Falling To Granite Hills-El Cajon In Overtime Of CIF 2-A State Final. Though the result wasn’t what the San Ramon Valley-Danville football team hoped for, a first trip the California Interscholastic Federation state bowl championships will leave a lot to remember.
