SFGate

Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA
Howling Effort | San Ramon Valley Wolves Fall In OT

Luke Baker Led Two Fourth-Quarter Game-Tying Drives Before Falling To Granite Hills-El Cajon In Overtime Of CIF 2-A State Final. Though the result wasn’t what the San Ramon Valley-Danville football team hoped for, a first trip the California Interscholastic Federation state bowl championships will leave a lot to remember.

