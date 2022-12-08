Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Cattle gate theft suspect apprehended after assaulting an officer, HCSO
ESTO, Fla (WDHN)— A Geneva County man was arrested in Esto after being identified on an active warrant and hitting a deputy, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a business after being informed of a possible suspect with outstanding warrants.
washingtoncounty.news
Gunman identified, still at large in Sunday shooting
Authorities are looking for shooting suspect Brian Patrick Rich, 39, of Chipley. Rich is wanted in connection to a shooting reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday off North Silver Lake Road in Washington County close to the Bay County line. According to WCSO, a verbal altercation erupted between family members...
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining information related to an early Sunday morning shooting. According to a release from the police department, officers responded at around 1:28 a.m. on December 11 to a shots fired call at Release Lounge at 4 North Point Parkway in Enterprise.
mypanhandle.com
WCSO looking for suspect involved in Sunday morning shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened off of North Silver Lake Road in Fountain. According to the WCSO, a man was shot in the neck around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened after a verbal...
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
WJHG-TV
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County. According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.
washingtoncounty.news
CPD investigating attempted ATM robbery
An early morning attempt to rob an ATM in Chipley was unsuccessful, and Chipley Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward and help identify the would be robbers. Monday morning, Dec. 12, around 2 a.m. CPD received a call for an ATM alarm at One Florida Bank...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
wdhn.com
Click it or Ticket: ALEA reminds people of a simple rule; following recent deadly crashes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 557 traffic fatalities have been reported throughout the state of Alabama and 245 of them weren’t wearing a seatbelt. On December 4th, Deanthony Young was driving his car in Coffee County and collided with a truck. Young according to troopers was not wearing a...
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
955wtvy.com
Florida Teen Dies in Weekend Crash
A Florida teen is dead after a weekend crash in Houston County. ALEA says the single car accident happened near Gordon Sunday afternoon. The dodge pickup left the road, hit a ditch and flipped. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.
wvtm13.com
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Video above: What has changed since the death of Breonna Taylor?. The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to...
wdhn.com
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
Florida man killed in Houston County crash
A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
wtvy.com
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
wdhn.com
Honeysuckle Road temporary lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Lanes on Honeysuckle Road will be closed for a short time for work related to the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation project. Tuesday, December 13, two lanes of Honeysuckle Road will be closed at 986 Honeysuckle Road, in front of the Honeysuckle Road Congregation. The closure...
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
WJHG-TV
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
