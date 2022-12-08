COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO