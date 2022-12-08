Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co joins D.S.S. to brighten Christmas for foster children
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A joint effort between the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and D.S.S. hopes to make a brighter holiday season for some local children and teens. D.S.S. and The Richland County Foster Parent Association worked to give gifts to approximately 42 children and teenagers currently...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
abccolumbia.com
Structure fire in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours. Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
WIS-TV
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
wpde.com
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
