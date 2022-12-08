ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments

WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co joins D.S.S. to brighten Christmas for foster children

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A joint effort between the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and D.S.S. hopes to make a brighter holiday season for some local children and teens. D.S.S. and The Richland County Foster Parent Association worked to give gifts to approximately 42 children and teenagers currently...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Structure fire in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
SUMTER, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision

A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...

