Kansas State

KOCO

Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil

NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman community plans to gather Monday night to honor a businesswoman who died in the Cleveland County Jail last week. Shannon Hanchett, the owner of the Okie Baking Co., will be honored by friends and family during a candlelight vigil outside her bake shop. Hanchett...
NORMAN, OK
WIBW

Kansas cities ranked among the best to ring in the new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cities in Kansas have ranked among the best in the nation to welcome the new year. With New Year’s just around the corner and 70% of residents spending at least $50 on the occasion, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it released its report on 2022′s Best Cities for New Year’s.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $56 million in food assistance is available to help around 189,000 school-aged children in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 12, that about 189,000 children in the Sunflower State are eligible for benefits of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program - which totals about $56 million.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough. First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service. Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Archery Tournament to remain in Hutchinson for at least five years

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide archery tournament for Kansas students will remain in Hutchinson for at least five years. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it announced alongside the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for at least five more years.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Local high school students nominated to military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

AG-elect Kobach taps primary election rival Mattivi as KBI Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped former preliminary election rival Tony Mattivi as the next Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he will nominate Tony Mattivi - who ran against Kobach in the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

City of Manhattan holds public forum on Aggieville projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The public was invited to provide input on upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects Monday night in the Commission Room at City Hall. The City of Manhattan is currently working with design consultants on plans for the next Aggieville infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping, and amenities, along with lighting and other underground utilities.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Emporia State OL named All-American

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2017, the Hornets have an All-American. Offensive Lineman Xavier Cason was named an AFCA All-American where he was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense this season.
EMPORIA, KS
abc17news.com

Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas takes down Wichita State, stays undefeated

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball defeated Wichita State 72-52 in an in-state showdown on Sunday afternoon, moving to 9-0 on the season. Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 16 points each, and Chandler Prater contributed 10. Taiyanna Jackson had 13 total rebounds. KU is...
WICHITA, KS

