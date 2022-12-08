Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Albuquerque Police are solving more homicide cases in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2021 was Albuquerque’s deadliest year, with 110 homicides across 105 cases. But that record only stood until November 2022. As of December 9, Albuquerque Police reports the city has seen 115 homicide victims across 108 cases so far this year. Meanwhile, APD is also solving most of those homicide cases. The department’s […]
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation.
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Police: 4 migrants robbed outside of bus station, suspects from Juarez and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four migrants were robbed outside of the Greyhound bus station while they were waiting for their bus on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022. According to El Paso Police department, the migrants were approached by the offenders who demanded the migrant’s property. One of the victim’s was slapped across the face and […]
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
New details emerge on Rio Rancho teen accused of killing his father
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the New Mexican teen accused of killing his father over the weekend. Rio Rancho police officers responded to a home on North Pole Loop on December 10 and found Michael Skinner dead in a bathtub off the master bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Michael’s 19-year-old […]
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts. Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete […]
Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
Man accused of assaulting pregnant Realtor is arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say a man in his 30s allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent in a Tucson home two months ago and has recently been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reported court records showing that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of […]
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
High school student dead after crash; 1 arrested, Las Cruces police say
High school student dead after crash; 1 arrested, Las Cruces police say

A crash closed part of Bataan Memorial East Friday, police said. On Saturday, authorities reported they arrested someone as a part of their investigation.
pinonpost.com
New Mexico county makes pro-life history
On Thursday, Lea County made pro-life history by becoming the first sanctuary county for the unborn in the United States, according to Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn movement. The County Commission unanimously (5-0) passed the...
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
