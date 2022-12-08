Read full article on original website
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Over Proposal: ‘Disrespect at its Finest’
Off to a rocky start. Shortly after Jaylan Mobley proposed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, the former couple got into a heated argument over his decision to ask her stepdad for her hand in marriage. “In the dinner scene...
‘Teen Mom’: Leah Gets Mad At Jaylan For Seeking Her Stepdad’s Blessing Before Proposing
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley finally got engaged on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Costa Rica during the Dec. 6 episode. But their relationship high didn’t last very long because once Jaylan told Leah that he asked for her stepdad’s blessing before proposing, she got pretty upset. Apparently, Leah isn’t very fond of her stepdad, Lee. Leah told Jaylan that he’s “the man” in her life, and he shouldn’t need another man’s permission to marry her. However, Jaylan told Leah that he sought Lee’s blessing simply out of respect. Still, Leah said if Jaylan was to ask anyone, it should have been her mom, whom she’s actually “close” with. She got so upset over Jaylan’s talk with Lee that she basically ruined their dinner date after the proposal. And the evening ended pretty awkwardly.
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death
Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by...
Casey Anthony’s Dad George Looks Somber in 1st Photos After She Accused Him of Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony‘s father George Anthony has been photographed for the first time since she accused him of of sexual abuse and causing the 2008 death of her daughter, Caylee, in an episode of her new Peacock docuseries. George was seen working on a wood bench inside his garage on...
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Gabrielle Union Fires Shots at Dwayne Wade’s Ex and Mother to Transgender Daughter Zaya
It appears Gabrielle Union is taking shots at Siohvaughn Funches, the mother to her husband’s daughter Zaya Wade. Zaya was born male but transitioned to female in 2020. Last month, Dwayne Wade petitioned to have Zaya’s gender changed to female but Siovaughn countered the suit with one of her own – to prevent her child from legally changing his name and gender.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian Names Baby No. 2: ‘How About Rob?’
A subtle dig? Kris Jenner shaded Tristan Thompson while suggesting a name for his and Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son during The Kardashians. Kris, 67, Khloé, 38, and sister Kim Kardashian talked about a name for the Good American founder’s baby boy, who was born on July 28, during the of the Hulu show.
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
