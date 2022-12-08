Read full article on original website
Related
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
There are many things I’ve questioned during my time standing in line at TSA checkpoints, my sanity chief among them, but pilots and flight attendants being allowed to skip to the front of the line unchecked was never one. Perhaps I should have, though. According to a new report...
Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?
Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Goodbye airplane mode? Some countries could allow phone calls during flights
Airline passengers in some European countries could soon be able to make phone calls while on flights following a European Commission ruling in November.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
An airline seated my 3-year-old away from me in the plane. The Department of Transportation knows it's an all-too-common problem.
The author says that after realizing she and her child would be sitting in different rows, she tried to change seats online and with a representative.
TravelPulse
Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba
Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service to Havana, Cuba, in Spring 2023. The carrier revealed it would operate with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, starting on April 10, 2023. Customers interested in traveling to the Cuban capital should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on requirements.
Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border
America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
Scott’s Cheap Flights Is the Best Way to Find Flight Deals
If you’re not already a subscriber to the Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter, you’re missing out on major deals.
Flight attendants share their air travel secrets
As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
These Airlines Ordered to Pay Over $600 Million in Refunds
The U.S. Department of Transportation continues cracking down on carriers, including Frontier and several international airlines, to refund airline passengers.
How to Set Price Alerts for Flight Deals on Google and More
From Google Flights to Hopper, this is how to set price alerts to get the best flight deals and airfare prices.
Experts: It's safer to leave your phone in airplane mode when you fly
Experts say cellphones have never been directly tied to an airplane crash, but they still worry that they could interfere with a plane's automation.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
New Facial Recognition Tech Is Coming to Airports in the U.S. and Abroad
United, Delta, American, and several international carriers are all investing in facial recognition and biometrics to speed up the check-in, security, and boarding process.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0