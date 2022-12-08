ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAR

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba

Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service to Havana, Cuba, in Spring 2023. The carrier revealed it would operate with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, starting on April 10, 2023. Customers interested in traveling to the Cuban capital should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on requirements.
New York Post

Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border

America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
UTAH STATE
CNN

Flight attendants share their air travel secrets

As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy