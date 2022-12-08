John Madden Found an Incredible Way to Honor Troy Aikman After the Cowboys Star Retired

Few people have impacted fan understanding of the NFL more than John Madden . After putting together a brief but Hall of Fame-worthy career as a coach, Madden became the most iconic broadcaster the sport’s ever had. His love for football and desire to help viewers comprehend what made the sport so great was palpable when he spoke about the game.

Madden approached his job with excitement, intelligence, and empathy for the players on the field. His respect for the athletes was apparent one day he moonlighted as a radio analyst, speaking about Troy Aikman in a way that touched the former Cowboys quarterback.

John Madden was a great coach and an even better broadcaster

Monday Night Football analysts Al Michaels and John Madden in 2006 | Ida Mae Astute/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Madden dreamed of making it to the league as an offensive lineman . But a knee injury kept him from it. Still eager to be involved, he began his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant, eventually becoming the head coach at Allan Hancock College, a small community school in Santa Maria, California. After going 12-6 in two seasons, Madden became a defensive assistant coach at San Diego State from 1963-66.

He was hired as a linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders in 1967 before being named the youngest head coach (Madden was 32 then) in the AFL year later. Giving him the job was a gamble that immediately paid off. In Madden’s first year as Raiders coach, Oakland went 12-1-1, and he won the Coach of the Year award.

Madden held the job for 10 seasons, in which the Raiders won Super Bowl XI, seven division titles, and never had a losing season. He retired from coaching in 1979 due to an ulcer and burnout from the stress of the job.

Madden then worked as an all-time announcer , working for all four major networks (CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC) and winning 16 Emmy Awards over his 30 years in broadcasting. He retired from broadcasting in 2008 to spend more time with his family.

Madden used his lone stint on the radio to pay tribute to Troy Aikman

Madden didn’t always enjoy calling Dallas Cowboys games. But that didn’t stop him from paying homage to Troy Aikman just after he retired. (Credit to Peter King for recounting the story in his column for NBC Sports .)

Madden did a fill-in gig for the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network for a game against the Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in 2001. According to his co-commentator Brad Sham, he fulfilled one dream by saying, “They’re moving left to right on your radio dial” before accomplishing something with a little more weight.

Late in the game, Madden simply said, “Troy Aikman.” Sham didn’t understand why his co-host said this. Aikman retired during the previous offseason. Madden replied, “I didn’t think the night should end without someone mentioning Troy Aikman.”

It’s a small gesture but a classy move from someone with a real reverence for football and the legacies of its best players. Aikman held Madden in similar esteem, referring to him as his “ therapist ” due to their conversations in production meetings near the end of his playing career.

Madden is an unforgettable part of NFL history

Madden died on December 28, 2021, at age 85 of undisclosed causes. Fans expressed grief and gratefulness for the man’s expansive career.

For generations of football fans, Madden was the principal voice of the NFL. He combined endearing old-school lingo like “Boom,” “Bang,” and “Doink!” and cutting-edge use of the Telestrator to explain the intricacies of football in a way anyone could understand.

The Madden NFL series further burnished his legend for video game players and provided another way for the former coach to teach football to young people. Madden’s effect on the sport is etched in stone.

