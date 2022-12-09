Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Leach, longtime college football coach, dead at 61
Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning longtime college football coach Mike Leach has died after he battled a "personal health issue." He was 61.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
Mike Leach's death sparks condolences across college football: 'I will see you again someday coach'
Mike Leach's death reverberated across the college football world on Tuesday and almost every corner of the sport paid tribute to the coach on social media.
Texas suspends Chris Beard as men's basketball head coach following assault arrest
The University of Texas announced they have suspended men's basketball head coach Chris Beard following his assault arrest on Monday morning.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
New York City 'baby face killer' sought after gruesome apartment deadly stabbing of 16-year-old girl
The NYPD is seeking 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, nicknamed the "baby face" killer for his mugshot, for the murder of a 16-year-old found stabbed in the neck at a Harlem apartment.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
Baltimore teacher brags about 'indoctrinating' students with taxpayer money: 'Put the taxes in the bag'
A Maryland public school teacher in the Baltimore County School District brags about "indoctrinating" students using taxpayer dollars.
NFL legend Jerry Rice has stern message for 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice had criticism for the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff after Deebo Samuel went down with an injury on Sunday night.
Firepit safety warnings after Florida mother loses her life due to fiery explosion
After a Florida mother of five died after suffering burns all over her body due to a firepit accident in her backyard, experts share urgent fire safety measures all homeowners should take.
B-21 Raider shock effect: New US bomber arrives at just the right time
The new, super-secret B-21 Raider bomber was unveiled by the US Air Force earlier this month in Palmdale, California. It's all part of a US strategy of detterence that's aimed at China.
Nevada woman shot and killed suspected carjacker with his own gun
A Nevada woman shot and killed a man with his own gun in an act of self-defense, police said, after he set the gun on his lap during a carjacking attempt.
Fox News
898K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0