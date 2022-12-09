ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

Spartan 1970
2d ago

there are many sources for them to get the baby items without stealing them. this will cause companies to raise prices so consumers end up paying. why don't you buy a couple of truckloads and pass them out?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Fox News

898K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy