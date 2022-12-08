ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach

One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
