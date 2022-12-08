Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi State's Mike Leach in critical condition as report sheds light on health issue
Mississippi State University offered an update on football coach Mike Leach following his hospitalization for a "personal health issue."
Mike Leach's epic rants and clever quips remembered as Mississippi State coach battles health issue
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach's epic rants were remembered as the college football world prayed for his health amid his transfer to a hospital on Sunday.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
6-foot-7 transfer tight end Kyle Morlock discusses Florida State official visit
In between bowl preparations and a 9-3 regular-season finish, the Florida State football team has a couple of big recruiting weekends to try and capitalize off a five-win turnaround. The Seminoles hosted coveted tight end Kyle Morlock over the weekend, among many other prospects. Morlock is a 6-foot-7 transfer tight...
Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Mike Leach's death sparks condolences across college football: 'I will see you again someday coach'
Mike Leach's death reverberated across the college football world on Tuesday and almost every corner of the sport paid tribute to the coach on social media.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach
One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Will Klubnik change numbers?
Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if (...)
'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show
Ken Jennings mystified fans in a Tweet where he claimed to have worked on Amazon Prime's hit show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
Fox News
898K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0