Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. Freezing drizzle may mix with snow at times tonight and Wednesday, before changing to all snow Wednesday night. Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon producing areas of blowing snow.

BON HOMME COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO