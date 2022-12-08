Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event. Freezing drizzle may mix with snow at times tonight and Wednesday, before changing to all snow Wednesday night. Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon producing areas of blowing snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Aurora, Charles Mix, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Charles Mix; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 11:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Gregory and Brule Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
