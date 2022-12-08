ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas: Yep, We Really Screwed Up With Escapee Who Killed 5

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1ktg_0jcOn2v000
U.S. Marshals via KHOU11

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday released its report on the factors that led to a convict’s escape in May, allowing him to murder five members of a suburban Houston family. The state confirmed reporting by the Houston Chronicle and The Marshall Project that 45 percent of guard positions at the prison where Gonzalo Lopez was held were unfilled but said staffing shortages “are not an excuse for the multitude of security lapses that occurred in preparing Lopez for transport.” Instead, a “combination of several inadequate strip searches, failure to search property, poorly applied restraints, and other security shortcuts” contributed to the escape. “The fact is that if one of these actions was followed in compliance with existing policy,” the report noted, “it is likely that the escape could have been prevented.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 9

CharlieBrown
4d ago

Every failure of law enforcement results in more funding, more weapons, more authority, and more immunity from their crimes.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Clarence Walker

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Security Lapses Led to Texas Inmate's Escape

A lengthy investigation found many security lapses that allowed a convicted serial killer to escape.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A series of security lapses created the perfect opportunity that led to the escape of a Texas inmate back in May. The escape led to the deaths of five people. Fox 4 reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12, during an escape, where he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a secured area of the vehicle. He remained on the run for three weeks before, police shot Lopez to death on June 2.
TEXAS STATE
justpene50

A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"

According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air. The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Houston Area Law Enforcement Officers Among FBI Academy Graduates

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Field Office congratulates four Houston area law enforcement officers on their graduation from the FBI National Academy (NA), Class #284, in Quantico, Virginia. Each of the following graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the FBI Houston area of responsibility, which includes 40 southeast Texas counties:
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

14 Hospitalized, Including a Dozen Kids, After Church Bus Flips Over in Houston

A church bus transporting 15 people, including a dozen children, flipped over in Houston on Sunday, Harris County authorities said. All but one of the bus’ passengers were transported to local hospitals with “possible, but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to county Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted that there had been three adults and 12 children aboard when the 42-year-old driver “failed to control speed while negotiating the curve causing the bus to roll on its right side.” A 15-year-old passenger on the bus told ABC13, “There were screams because there was a lot of blood. One girl’s arm was through...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy