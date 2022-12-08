Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Against Her Label And Distributor
This week, a Texas judge granted the famous Hip-Hop star's request.
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million to Perform for 35 Minutes
Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever
It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys. The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
BET
Art Basel 2022: Hip Hop Performance Recap Featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B And More
Art Basel 2022 once again did not disappoint as those in the worlds of music, art and entertainment converged in Miami for the annual festival. One of the standouts was Travis Scott as he delivered an unannounced club performance and DJ set while in South Florida. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper is seen taking the stage at E11even, the same venue where Offset delivered his first performance since the death of Takeoff earlier the same week.
Complex
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
hiphop-n-more.com
A Boogie wit Da Hoodie Releases New Album ‘Me vs. Myself’ Feat. Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, Lil Durk, H.E.R.: Stream
A Boogie wit Da Hoodie has released his new album Me vs. Myself after a couple of push backs. The New York rapper set the album up with a bunch of singles, including the latest one ‘Water (Drowning Pt. 2)‘ where he reunited with Kodak Black. The new album features a total of 22 songs with guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, G Herbo, Lil Durk (2 songs), Don Q and H.E.R. (bonus track).
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0