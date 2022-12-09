Read full article on original website
Related
I Cope Through Humor, So Here's 24 Jokes About How Hard Being An Adult Is Right Now
"I hate when kids scream in public...you don't have real problems. It should be me screaming. ME."
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse. see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend. Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
Dear Abby: Strangers saw conversation in vastly different lights
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years works for a company with 160 employees, 95 miles from our town. He held a party at a restaurant located near the company. I knew no one and doubt very much I will ever run into these people again. While I was at the party, I met a young woman who, like myself, was there with her boyfriend and didn't know anyone. We chatted for half an hour about the holidays and made general conversation. When she mentioned she had been recently diagnosed with a condition I have, too, I gave her some websites...
Noozhawk
Tom Bolton: Reminiscing About a Buddy, Who Was Just a Dog
I kept trying to tell myself that, but my broken heart just wasn’t buying it. “He” was Oliver, our 14-year-old black Labrador retriever, whom we had to put down shortly before Christmas several years ago as his body finally gave out. In many ways Oliver was just a...
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
10 tools to elevate your home cocktail bar
Whether you’re an accomplished cocktailian or mixologist or you think the best drink is the one that someone else makes for you, your home bar can produce quality cocktails with inexpensive, simple tools. We talked with a trio of cocktail writers to find the 10 tools that will help you elevate your home cocktail bar.
Experience: I lost my memory – and fell in love with my husband for the second time
When I see our wedding photos, it’s like looking at someone else’s
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Grandpa's Reaction to His Very First Cruise Has Us Rolling with Laughter
Anyone could've made this mistake!
My Hula Hoop Experience
The author in September 2022 ready to embark on a hula hooping adventure.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Disclaimer: This is a story about how I was able to regain my health and fitness after the age of 60. I do not speak on behalf of any other person of any age. I share it here because I believe it’s possible that there may be someone else out there who could benefit from my story.
12tomatoes.com
Comedy Duo Causes Outrage Over Speed Camera Prank
The world of TikTok is filled with all sorts of jokers who love to have a good laugh, sometimes at other people’s expense. This latest clip from a particular Queensland, Australia duo definitely falls into that category. However, their choice of prank has definitely got a few people hot under the collar and to be quite honest, we can definitely see why they are so mad.
Woman Mistakenly Throws Sugared Almonds at Bride and Sorry, but We Can't Stop Laughing
So we can throw rice, but not almonds — got it.
Comments / 0