Cass County, MO

FBI releases descriptions as hunt for Missouri escaped inmates continues

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — Two criminals who escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri Monday night are officially wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Agents and officers from a number of agencies have been searching for Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez since Tuesday morning. The FBI issued wanted posters for the two escapees Thursday.

The posters provide physical descriptions of both men:

    The update comes three days after Sparks and Perez Martinez escaped from the Cass County jail.

    On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged the two men with escaping from confinement. Prosecutors also charged a third man, Steven Lydell Williams, Sr. , 64, with a single count of helping Sparks and Perez Martinez escape.

    According to the affidavit, Sparks and Williams knew each other through Sparks’ drug trafficking organization.

    Missouri jail escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes

    Records from jail phone calls show Sparks called Williams four times in the hours before escaping from jail. According to the affidavit, Sparks arranged for Williams to meet them at the convenience store across the highway from the Cass County Jail Monday night.

    Court records show the three men at a Kansas City apartment building about 90 minutes after the escape.

    Officers arrested Williams the day after he is accused of helping in the escape.

