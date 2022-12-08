Read full article on original website
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying theft, harassment suspect
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department is looking for help identifying the woman in the photos. Police say she is wanted in connection to a theft and harassment case at a local business. If you recognize the suspect, call 541-664-5578 and reference case number 22-8658.
Suspect arrested after robbing guests at Motel 6
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after forcing his way into a hotel room and threatening people with a gun. According to officials, 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of Klamath Falls entered the victim's room at Motel 6 in Klamath Falls on Dec. 9. Benavidez threatened them with a gun and began taking their belongings.
75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
Skier finds body of missing Siskiyou County man on Mount Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A skier found the body of a missing Siskiyou County man while at Mount Shasta, according to officials with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The SCSO said they received a missing person report for 69-year-old Steven Arthur Hobbs, of Mt. Shasta, on Dec. 5....
Medford Police will expand community activism, help more homeless
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is expanding its livability team to better help the community thanks to new grant funding. The United States Department of Justice is giving out grants to police departments that fit the Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) program. Medford Police Department was one of five to obtain the grant in Oregon.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
Firefighters knock down garage fire along Caves Highway
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — On Friday, Illinois Valley Fire District says multiple agencies responded to a call about a fully involved garage fire along Caves Highway. According to officials, the crews got a fast knockdown and were able to contain the fire before it spread to other structures. The...
Formerly homeless woman credits Rogue Retreat with her success as organization changes
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A formerly homeless woman is speaking out in support of Rogue Retreat and credits the organization with changing her life. Ashley Mollin was homeless for four years with a young child. She says thanks to Rogue Retreat, she was able to get clean and get back on her feet.
Rock slide shuts down State Route 96 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF. — A rock slide in Siskiyou County has left a key highway shut down near Happy Camp. Caltrans District 2 says State Route 96, about 16.5 miles west of Happy Camp, is shut down due to an active rock slide. There's currently no estimated time of...
ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation
SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
Medical advisors recommend masking to slow the spread of viruses
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and other medical health professionals recommend Oregonians wear masks to help slow the spread of viruses. “We learned that mandates for some people tend to push them away which is not what we want we want people to be able to hear what’s going on,” said Leona O’Keefe, Medical Director for Jackson County Public Health.
Mt. Ashland Ski Area officially opens for the season
ASHLAND — Mt. Ashland Ski Area is finally open for the season of snowboarding and skiing after experiencing a slight weather delay. Like every year, on opening day people dressed up in their onesies, and families of all ages hit the slopes. “It's the best, it’s so fun skiing...
