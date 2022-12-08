Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say four inmates were hospitalized after an incident at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Officials say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.
fox5dc.com
'It’s crazy and it’s scary:' Neighbors concerns grow as trash piles up
FAIRFAX, Va. - Neighbors in one Fairfax community are fed up over a trash issue. FOX 5 has reported previously about the county grappling with trash removal in recent months. But a new issue has popped up - as the local HOA puts huge dumpsters throughout the neighborhood to deal with growing piles of trash.
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
fox5dc.com
Displaced Gaithersburg condo explosion residents visit, but cannot salvage belongings from rubble
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A disheartening homecoming Monday for people whose homes were destroyed in last month's Montgomery County condominium explosion. The families impacted by the disaster are still living with a great deal of uncertainty. For many, when they arrived to their former Gaithersburg homes, it was like stepping back into a nightmare.
fox5dc.com
DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District. The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.
fox5dc.com
Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck
WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
fox5dc.com
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
fox5dc.com
Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington. The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday. Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
fox5dc.com
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
fox5dc.com
Man struck by Green Line train at Anacostia: WMATA
WASHINGTON - A man was struck by a Green Line train at Anacostia Sunday morning, according to WMATA. Metro Transit police and paramedics were on the scene at Anacostia Station after a person was struck by a green line train around 7:40 a.m., according to WMATA. WMATA said surveillance video...
fox5dc.com
Westminster bike shop owner killed in fire at business; 30 others displaced from apartment building
WESTMINSTER, Md. - The owner of a Carroll County bike shop was killed after a fire broke out in the business early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to Whites Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster just after 5:15 a.m. Monday where they found heavy smoke in the building. Several tenants...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
fox5dc.com
Thief steals electric wheelchair from Bethesda apartment; $10K reward offered
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building. Authorities say it happened October 26 the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. On Monday, detectives released video of the male suspect who can be...
fox5dc.com
Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week
WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide
WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
fox5dc.com
Dog runs on court during GW vs American basketball game
WASHINGTON - A dog ran onto the court Saturday night during the George Washington University vs. American University basketball game. Lucky the border collie was supposed to go on at halftime to perform a frisbee routine, but ran onto the court a bit too early. Gameplay was stopped after Lucky...
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter in court ; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet ID'd
Suspected gas station shooter in court Monday; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet identified. The Shell gas station and convenience store on New Hampshire Avenue remains closed Monday as Montgomery County Police continue their investigation into the shocking murder of an employee and a gruesome discovery made as they tracked down the suspect.
Comments / 0