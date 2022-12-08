Read full article on original website
State awards broadband Internet grants to two providers in Redwood County
(NOTE: this article from the Redwood County Economic Development Authority contains additional details about several broadband Internet programs that KLGR first did an article about last week.) Two internet service providers have been awarded a State Border to Border Broadband Development Grant for two projects in Redwood County. On Thurs.,...
RVHS receives PhRMA grant to help fund robotics club activities
The Redwood Area Education Foundation received a a $2,000 grant from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Monday morning to support the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs offered at Redwood Valley High School. The funds will be used to support and expand the Redwood Valley High School...
Daktronics responds to rumors about its financial future
In the last few days there have been concerns and rumors in the Redwood area about the Daktronics facility in Redwood Falls, and its future. In response to a query, Redwood Falls Daktronics Plant Manager Tom Quackenbush stated, “Going forward, I’m excited about our workload in Redwood Falls”, and linked to the following official announcement from Daktronics of quarterly earnings:
Clara City man injured in collision with deer Saturday
A Clara City man was injured when his vehicle hit a deer in Chippewa County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:54 a.m., Bradon Conrad Swart, age 20, was driving a Ford F150 northbound on Highway 23. Near mile post 127, Swart collided with the deer. After...
AN ORDINANCE ENACTING AND ADOPTING A SUPPLEMENT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF REDWOOD FALLS
The Redwood Falls City Council introduced the proposed ordinance at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. City Council will consider adopting the proposed ordinance at the next meeting being held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. ORDINANCE NO. 83, FOURTH SERIES. AN ORDINANCE ENACTING AND ADOPTING A SUPPLEMENT TO...
Dahms, Swedzinski, and Torkelson Encourage Area Residents To Attend Town Meetings
State Senator Gary Dahms (R – Redwood Falls) and State Representative Paul Torkelson (R – Hanska) invite District 16B residents to attend their joint town hall meetings on December 14, 2022:. Sleepy Eye ~ 7:15 – 8:15 a.m. at the Event Center, 110 – 12th Avenue Northeast...
Madonna Hillesheim
Madonna Hillesheim, age 96, of Springfield, MN died on December 10, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, MN.. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers. Interment...
Man talked out of suicide in Olivia Sunday evening
A man was talked out of suicide in Olivia on Sunday. According to the Olivia Police Department, on Dec. 11, at about 7:19 pm, the Olivia Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Hector Police Department responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in the city of Olivia for the report of a suicidal male.
