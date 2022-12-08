In the last few days there have been concerns and rumors in the Redwood area about the Daktronics facility in Redwood Falls, and its future. In response to a query, Redwood Falls Daktronics Plant Manager Tom Quackenbush stated, “Going forward, I’m excited about our workload in Redwood Falls”, and linked to the following official announcement from Daktronics of quarterly earnings:

