Lansing, MI

LPD arrests car theft, break-in suspect

By Wells Foster
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An alleged car thief and burglar has been arrested by the Lansing Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, LPD officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Chevy Malibu breaking into parked cars in north Lansing.

Officers discovered the Malibu was stolen and a bulletin was sent to nearby police agencies. Shortly after, East Lansing Police officers found the stolen car near Frandor.

Officers from LPD, Lansing Township Police and ELPD quickly swarmed the vehicle, but the suspect wasn’t found.

The car was parked in front of a Frandor apartment complex. Police say they believe the suspect was planning to continue his “crime spree.” He was found minutes later walking on Michigan Ave.

The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Police say the suspect had a long list of previous arrests, including car theft.

The stolen Malibu was returned to its owner and other stolen items were returned to their owners.

