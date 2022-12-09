Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
Turnto10.com
McKee extends state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee has extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10. The declaration was extended by an executive order dated Friday. The last declaration extension was set to expire on Sunday. The original executive order was issued on March 9, 2020, at the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
Turnto10.com
RIDOT plans to shift lanes at the Pell Bridge ramps project beginning Monday
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to make lane shifts at the Pell Bridge ramps project starting Monday. RIDOT says starting on Monday night, travel lanes on Route 138 West will shift to the left as bridge preservation work continues on the bridges over JT Connell Highway, the Old Colony, and Newport Railroad, and 3rd Street.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
1st snow of the season ends pre-sunrise, cold dry start to the week
The fast-moving "Alberta Clipper" system bringing light-to-moderate snow across most of Southern New England transfers its energy to a secondary developing storm system well enough offshore as to not further impact the area. Most of the snow tapers pre-sunrise, with a mix and rain towards Southeast Massachusetts. Total accumulations are...
Comments / 0