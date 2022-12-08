ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries

REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Parolee demands arrest, booked into jail twice in 2 days

REDDING, Calif. - A man who was released from prison was arrested twice over the weekend as police say he demanded to go back into custody, according to the Redding Police Department. On Sunday, officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of West Street and found...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County

MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wintu Tribe's race to find human remains

REDDING, Calif. - A team from the Wintu Tribe is in a race against time to find human remains and cultural artifacts at a construction site near Riverland Drive and Clover Road along the Sacramento River. The area will soon be a trail and parking area. "We never want our...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy