Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries
REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
Police: Parolee demands arrest, booked into jail twice in 2 days
REDDING, Calif. - A man who was released from prison was arrested twice over the weekend as police say he demanded to go back into custody, according to the Redding Police Department. On Sunday, officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of West Street and found...
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County
MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Wintu Tribe's race to find human remains
REDDING, Calif. - A team from the Wintu Tribe is in a race against time to find human remains and cultural artifacts at a construction site near Riverland Drive and Clover Road along the Sacramento River. The area will soon be a trail and parking area. "We never want our...
History Made: Orland Football beats Shafter for first-ever state title, finishes season 15-0
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is state champions for the first time in program history!. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 in the Division 5A State Title game. Not only is this Orland Football's first state championship, but the team also finished the season undefeated. The Trojans' 15-0 record is the best in the entire state.
