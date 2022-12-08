ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Project Warm Up gifts blankets to those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need. The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local author writes dystopian political thriller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bill Earley is the executive director of the The Link, a community triage center which helps people with addiction. He’s also an author, who wrote his first book, a dystopian political thriller titled “The Coin.” He joined Dakota News Now on Monday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Auntie J’s in Lennox offers much-needed comfort food for the soul

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you grew up in the country or not, going to Auntie J’s American Soul Food is like going home. Well, kind of. Chances are your supper didn’t involve Jamaican BBQ fried chicken, collared greens, and honey cornbread. Or Italian sausage penne with a Cajun flare.
LENNOX, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future

A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City seeks feedback on new website project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will host a public open house to gather feedback about SiouxFalls.Org at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Meeting Room A of the Downtown Library. Attendees will hear a short presentation on the active project to redesign the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area schools to start late Tuesday, others cancelling classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Public Schools announced a two-hour late start Tuesday due to the impending storm. Harrisburg students will also start late Tuesday. Other districts, like Aberdeen, and Watertown made the decision Monday night to cancel classes Tuesday. You can see a full list...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Older Driver Safety Awareness Week helps keep seniors safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, held the first full week of December, offered a reminder to the community to reevaluate how loved ones drive. Getting older brings changes in overall health, and older individuals could be taking medications that may impair their driving....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Capture and share your wintery snapshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are blizzards, snowstorms, ice storms, and winter blasts moving through the area. Please only take photos/videos if it is safe to do so, and share them below. Just click the green button that says “Add Media.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County Commission discusses future of the Sioux Falls fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future of the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls remains a topic of conversation for the Minnehaha County Commission. Members of the commission and the Fairgrounds task force met Monday to hear from an architectural consultant who specializes in fairground venues. Monday’s report revealed the fairground’s location as one of its strengths, as well as the draw of Sioux Falls as a destination.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Waking up to icy, wet conditions in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls has been hit with some freezing rain overnight, causing slick, icy roads with pockets of standing water and slushy snow. Last night the City Street Maintenance advised residents to clear their storm drains from the snow to prevent flooding. There are plenty of pockets of standing water in the streets, so if you’re traveling in Sioux Falls, please proceed with caution.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local grocer not giving up after attack on store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medial Minute: Mitral Clip offers option for heart procedures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our Avera Medical Minute; a procedure that is giving patients, especially seniors, a chance to fix their heart problems without the need for invasive surgery. It comes in the form of a device that is inserted into the heart through a vein...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzards, winter storms, ice storms still moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Rain and freezing rain are falling in southeastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

