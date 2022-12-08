Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Project Warm Up gifts blankets to those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need. The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local author writes dystopian political thriller
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bill Earley is the executive director of the The Link, a community triage center which helps people with addiction. He’s also an author, who wrote his first book, a dystopian political thriller titled “The Coin.” He joined Dakota News Now on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Auntie J’s in Lennox offers much-needed comfort food for the soul
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you grew up in the country or not, going to Auntie J’s American Soul Food is like going home. Well, kind of. Chances are your supper didn’t involve Jamaican BBQ fried chicken, collared greens, and honey cornbread. Or Italian sausage penne with a Cajun flare.
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
dakotanewsnow.com
City seeks feedback on new website project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will host a public open house to gather feedback about SiouxFalls.Org at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Meeting Room A of the Downtown Library. Attendees will hear a short presentation on the active project to redesign the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area schools to start late Tuesday, others cancelling classes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Public Schools announced a two-hour late start Tuesday due to the impending storm. Harrisburg students will also start late Tuesday. Other districts, like Aberdeen, and Watertown made the decision Monday night to cancel classes Tuesday. You can see a full list...
dakotanewsnow.com
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week helps keep seniors safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, held the first full week of December, offered a reminder to the community to reevaluate how loved ones drive. Getting older brings changes in overall health, and older individuals could be taking medications that may impair their driving....
dakotanewsnow.com
Capture and share your wintery snapshots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are blizzards, snowstorms, ice storms, and winter blasts moving through the area. Please only take photos/videos if it is safe to do so, and share them below. Just click the green button that says “Add Media.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Commission discusses future of the Sioux Falls fairgrounds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future of the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls remains a topic of conversation for the Minnehaha County Commission. Members of the commission and the Fairgrounds task force met Monday to hear from an architectural consultant who specializes in fairground venues. Monday’s report revealed the fairground’s location as one of its strengths, as well as the draw of Sioux Falls as a destination.
dakotanewsnow.com
Waking up to icy, wet conditions in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls has been hit with some freezing rain overnight, causing slick, icy roads with pockets of standing water and slushy snow. Last night the City Street Maintenance advised residents to clear their storm drains from the snow to prevent flooding. There are plenty of pockets of standing water in the streets, so if you’re traveling in Sioux Falls, please proceed with caution.
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Local grocer not giving up after attack on store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medial Minute: Mitral Clip offers option for heart procedures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our Avera Medical Minute; a procedure that is giving patients, especially seniors, a chance to fix their heart problems without the need for invasive surgery. It comes in the form of a device that is inserted into the heart through a vein...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
dakotanewsnow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzards, winter storms, ice storms still moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Rain and freezing rain are falling in southeastern...
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
